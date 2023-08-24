3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from New Orleans
By Nick Halden
2. Cam Jordan
This one is painful to admit but in a different universe Cam Jordan in Falcons colors would have given Atlanta the pass rusher they have been searching for a lot of the last decade. Jordan really leans into the rivalry whether it is taking shots at Matt Ryan or players Eddie Goldman retiring if you're a Saints fan you love it with Atlanta's reaction being obvious.
With this in mind, it is understandable to have a difficult time in this hypothetical but putting Cam Jordan on this defensive line would make the unit elite. Jordan might not be in his prime seasons but the veteran is still a productive player and consistently finding ways to make plays.
Reunited with Ryan Nielsen and with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata in the middle it would be a huge season for the veteran. Unfortunately for New Orleans, however, the Saints lack Atlanta's depth or talent along the defensive line.
This along with the loss of coach Ryan Nielsen could be contributing reasons to Jordan taking a step back in a season that should be a wake-up call that this team is badly in need of a rebuild.