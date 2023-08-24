3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from New Orleans
By Nick Halden
3. Marshon Lattimore
Before turning our attention to Lattimore the one player worth mentioning in this spot is Taysom Hill. Hill is everything that Arthur Smith hoped Feleipe Franks could become and always has a way of hurting Atlanta at the most predictable moments.
However, the contract and amount of playmakers that Atlanta already has on their roster rules out Hill in this scenario. File Lattimore along with Cam Jordan as players that Atlanta Falcons fans are none too fond of and have leaned into the rivalry.
Despite this Lattimore is too exciting of a fit not to select in the final spot. A.J. Terrell and Lattimore would be an elite duo that allows Jeff Okudah and Dee Alford to be the third and fourth options in the Atlanta defense. While the veteran is likely nearing the end of his prime Lattimore remains a solid option as one of the better corners in the league.
With the additions of Olave, Jordan, and Lattimore not only would the Falcons be the clear division winners but an NFC threat.
Atlanta's current roster remains a playoff threat but is still a young unit that should consider making the wildcard round a win that should be the goal for the 2023 season.