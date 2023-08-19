3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from the Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
It is clear that heading into the season the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers should be considered the two teams clearly playing for the division. Tampa Bay is rebuilding and lacks a starting quarterback while the Saints are clearly losing depth each off-season attempting to cover this up with splashy additions.
The question facing the Panthers is obviously whether or not Bryce Young can stay healthy and if so what level he can reach in his rookie season. Without an elite receiver or running back the Panthers need great quarterback play to have a consistent offense capable of winning the NFC South.
Carolina has great depth when it comes to pass catchers but lacks one elite option that can help Young take that next step. Bryce Young and the Panthers will kick off their season in Atlanta giving the chance to both teams to set an early tone.
Looking at Carolina's roster even with the injuries they are dealing with it is fun to imagine what could be for the Falcons. It is easy to see the fits for Atlanta that would push the team over the top and clearly take away any questioning of who is the best team in the division.