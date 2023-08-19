3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from the Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
1. Brian Burns
Can you imagine what this rebuilt Atlanta Falcons defensive line could accomplish with Brian Burns off the edge? Burns is without question one of the most underrated players in the league right now partly due to the teams he has played with. Despite Matt Rhule and the complete dysfunction around him Brian consistently goes out and finds a way to put the quarterback on the turf.
If you're Burns you absolutely feel that your name should be in the same conversation as Bosa or Watt players that have more support around them with close to the same production. If Burns were on either of those teams his production would have him considered one of if not the best pass rusher in the league.
This is the exact type of piece that Atlanta has been missing for much of the last decade. Whether it was drafting Takk or Beasley the Falcons have been searching for an elite pass rusher one that they will have to face off against in week one when they play the Panthers.
A great early test for a strong Atlanta offensive line and a great reminder of what the Falcons are still missing even if they are greatly improved.