3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from the Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
2. Adam Thielen
Yes, there are far more talented players that the Falcons could steal from the Panthers in this exercise but we are looking to fill the holes on Atlanta's roster. Clearly, the Falcons weren't willing to pay at the receiver position and because of that their starters are Drake London, Mack Hollins, and former Buc Scotty Miller.
The issue with this is the complete lack of proven production from anyone outside of Drake London. You know that London will improve and be a great primary option but the lack of a 3rd down veteran target on the roster could hurt the team.
We know that Arthur Smith views his playmakers as options in the passing attack whether they are receivers are not. However, this team needs to add a second or third option at the position and Thielen would have been the perfect piece to complete this offense.
With Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins, Drake London, and Adam Thielen on the field in passing situations, you would feel great about Atlanta's chances to make a play when their primary targets are demanding all of the attention. Perhaps Miller will step up and develop into that option but Thielen would have been a definite answer for Atlanta.