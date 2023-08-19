3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from the Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
3. Jaycee Horn
There are many players that you could consider for this final roster spot but with Atlanta's questions in the secondary Horn would take the unit from a question mark to potentially elite. A.J. Terrell and Horn lining up opposite each other with Mike Hughes or Jeff Okudah as the third option would have a chance to be the best trio of corners in the league.
While Terrell is clearly consistently overlooked and underrated the concern for Horn has been his ability to stay on the field. Jaycee has all the traits you want in a young corner except for his ability to stay healthy.
There is an argument to be made that perhaps with a healthy secondary it is the Panthers that sneak into the playoffs last season instead of the Bucs. The issues in the secondary were what let down a team that led a late charge under head coach Steve Wilks.
Carolina needs Horn to stay healthy this season to prove they made the right decision and that the secondary won't be the team's undoing for a second season in a row. Without question a great final piece in what would be a dominating Atlanta Falcons offense.