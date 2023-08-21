3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would love to steal from Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
For the first time in the last three years, the Atlanta Falcons have reason to feel far more optimistic than the Tampa Bay Bucs. Tampa Bay is tearing it all down after going all in for three straight seasons to build around veteran quarterback Tom Brady.
Despite the way it ended Tampa would do it again without question with three straight playoff berths and a Super Bowl victory two seasons ago. This is a team that had a very short window and played at a high level for much of those three seasons.
Now, however, sides have flipped with Tampa working to unload cap and rebuild a roster that has a lot of holes. Baker Mayfield has a tall task ahead of him attempting to replace Tom Brady without a clear run game. Though it is worth noting that the offensive line has improved Baker is still not being set up well to take over from the best to ever play the position.
Tampa's days of contending for the division are done for the foreseeable future with the Panthers and Falcons the only two teams clearly set up to make a division run. With this in mind, let's look at Tampa's roster and consider what three players in Falcons colors would set this Atlanta team over the top.