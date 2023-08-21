3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would love to steal from Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
1. Vita Vea
Despite being in the middle of a rebuild Tampa's roster is still full of pieces that helped push the team to the playoffs for three straight seasons and a Super Bowl win. Vita Vea is a beast in the middle of the Tampa defense and has often been the lone source of disruption for the interior or pass rush over the past two seasons. If there is one thing to complain about for Tampa it was the lack of consistent support that was placed around the defensive tackle.
If there is one thing that we know about Ryan Nielsen heading into the season it is the extreme value and focus the team has placed on the defensive line. This makes sense based on Atlanta's struggles there and the fact that is where Nielsen has coached.
Plugging Vita Vea into Atlanta's current rotation would give the team the best defensive line in the league with a deep rotation. Having Vea and Grady Jarrett start games together would be an absolute nightmare for the opposing offensive line.
Already Atlanta's defensive line has a chance to be the strongest position on the roster adding in Vea would be unfair.