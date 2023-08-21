3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would love to steal from Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
2. Mike Evans
Mike Evans was given plenty of attention when Tom Brady moved to Tampa Bay losing his title as one of the most underrated players in the league. Evans has been in the league nine seasons and every single year regardless of the team or quarterback found a way to put up over 1,000 yards and has 81 receiving touchdowns.
Evans has never been the best receiver in the league but clearly is the most consistent since joining Tampa Bay. That title will truly be challenged this season with huge question marks at quarterback and little run game to help take the pressure off. Can Evans make it a decade straight of 1,000-yard seasons or does it end under Baker Mayfield?
For Atlanta, it is simple to add Mike Evans to this offense as the number one receiver and you have Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins, and Evans as your primary receivers. Making a scary offense easily the most talented group in the league and setting up Desmond Ridder to put up huge numbers if the quarterback is anything close to capable. Even going into year ten Evans is a great number one option and would be a fun addition for Atlanta.