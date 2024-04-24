3 players the Atlanta Falcons would trade on draft night
These three Atlanta Falcons players could find themselves on a new team during the NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons could trade S Richie Grant on day two or three
One of the goals the Falcons should have during the draft is trading Richie Grant for anything they can get.
The former second-round pick's play has declined every year and brewed into his benching for a seventh-round rookie last year. You have to feel like his time is up in Atlanta and he would benefit from resetting with another team.
Whether it is a late-round pick for Richie Grant trade or a trade-up, the Falcons need to get something done. Along with this, they need to draft a guy to compete with DeMarcco Hellams this summer.