3 players the Falcons could trade during draft season

These three players could be on the move during draft season for the Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
2. Troy Andersen, LB

Troy Andersen, who was taken with the Julio Jones pick, is as talented as anyone in the league. He is a former linebacker, running back, and quarterback in college and is remarkably gifted athletically.

His injury last season was rough but the Falcons had an undrafted second-year player in Nate Landman who took his spot and played extremely well and paired nicely with Kaden Elliss who was as consistent as anyone on defense.

Andersen could fetch a decent draft pick thanks to his unproven talent. The Falcons should at least consider making a deal happen if they are not planning on relying on Andersen in year three.

