3 players the Falcons could trade up for in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons could shock the NFL by trading up for these three players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
If the Falcons are looking for a consistent wide receiver then they should trade up to pick four to draft Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
In my mind, if you are looking for a perennial 1,000-yard, eight-touchdown receiver then you go get Marvin Harrison. He has the highest floor in the draft, but Nabers and Odunze's ceilings are higher. It is a balance of taking a 'sure thing' or a high-potential player.
Pairing Harrison and Drake London together would be terrifying, especially when you throw in the other elite talents. This is the move Terry Fontenot should make if he wants to put Marvin Harrison Jr. in the same position his dad was in with Reggie Wayne.