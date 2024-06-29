3 players under way too much pressure for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
All things considered, Kirk Cousins has a ton of pressure on him as he enters his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Starting with his health, he is expected to be back and at full health by the time the season starts. The veteran quarterback is coming off of his first season-ending injury and the first surgery in his life. He has no experience being in this position.
Then add on the contract he signed, which includes a lot of guaranteed cash, to join a team whose fan base has no loyalty to him and you find yourself stepping on eggshells.
Not to mention, as soon as he makes one mistake half of the fanbase will be chanting "We want Michael Penix!" While he is getting paid handsomely, this is not a great situation for anyone. However, if anyone can overcome everything, it is Kirk Cousins who has always been underestimated.