3 players under way too much pressure for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have put way too much pressure on these three players.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout
Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
3. Clark Phillips III, CB

While Clark Phillips III welcomes the expectation of being the number-two cornerback, it still isn't fair for a fourth-round pick going into his second season.

Phillips was forced to be the outside cornerback following the fall off of Jeff Okudah last year. He played extremely well but Terry Fontenot should have brought in another high-quality player to at least push Phillips for the position. It would have also given the defense a fallback option.

Hopefully, the sophomore corner will handle the pressure and physicality of his expected role in 2024.

