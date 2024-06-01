3 players who deserve lucrative extensions from the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons need to sign these three players to extensions as soon as possible.
2. Drew Dalman, C
Drew Dalman has improved every year in the NFL. He went from a mid-round pick to one of the best at his position last season.
Center is a position you do not care about until you don't have one. It is an underrated position that you cannot mess around with. The Falcons need to keep their own to avoid a future disaster along the offensive line.
Dalman's improvements from year to year should give the Falcons confidence to invest a lot of money in the pillar of the offense.