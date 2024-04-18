3 players who will benefit the most from the Falcons 2024 draft
Three current players who will be benefitted the most once the Falcons wrap up their 2024 draft.
2. A.J. Terrell, CB
I can't see the Atlanta Falcons going into the season with the group of cornerbacks they have right now. While Clark Phillips played well on the outside as a rookie, it isn't ideal for one of your starting outside cornerbacks to not be allowed on half the rides at Six Flags.
Getting bigger on the outside is something every team wants to do. It gives you so many more options and instills more trust for any defensive playcaller.
I fully anticipate seeing the Falcons draft a cornerback early with the expectation that he will be the starter on the opposite side of Terrell. Hopefully, the Falcons will also find a way to get Phillips on the field as well, probably as the nickel.