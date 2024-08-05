3 players who will have massive bounce-back seasons for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will see huge seasons from these three players.
2. Grady Jarrett, DL
Grady Jarrett found his best success with Raheem Morris calling the shots. The fifth-round pick made one of his two Pro Bowls in 2020 when Morris was the defensive coordinator and eventual interim head coach.
The difference between that season and this season? This season the star defensive lineman is surrounded by talent. While we said the same thing last year and he didn't find his footing before his season-ending injury, this year he will play in a more versatile scheme that will get him more opportunities at the quarterback.
The veteran will also be motivated to prove he is still one of the best in the game after last year's injury.