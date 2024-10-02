3 players who will lead the Falcons to Week 5 win over Buccaneers
Watch for big games from these three Falcons stars.
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
Kirk Cousins will come up clutch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Why? Because Matt Ryan is getting inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor. From one great quarterback to the next, it will be a special day for both of them.
Cousins hasn't looked totally comfortable with his new team. We have seen flashes of brilliance but it has been mostly rough.
However, one thing is looking up for Cousins' offense—the running game. They got it going late on Sunday and they now go against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed five yards per carry. If Atlanta can establish the run game then the veteran quarterback will take the top off the defense en route to a big day.