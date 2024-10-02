3 players who will lead the Falcons to Week 5 win over Buccaneers
Watch for big games from these three Falcons stars.
3. A.J. Terrell, CB
It is no secret that Mike Evans has had A.J. Terrell's number throughout his career. We have often seen the corner get boxed out by the all-time great receiver.
However, the last time we saw this matchup, Terrell flipped the script and owned Evans. In a late-season loss, Terrell helped hold Evans to one catch for eight yards. If you remember that game then you remember seeing Evans frustrated, and I mean frustrated.
The Falcons' corner finally found the technique to stop his division rival. He got in Evans' face and frustrated him. Hopefully, that will continue into the 2024 season because stopping the big receiver is key to stopping Baker Mayfield.