3 Positions for Atlanta Falcons to keep a close eye on as final cuts begin
By Nick Halden
1. Receiver
When it comes to Atlanta's starting trio there is little cause for concern. Drake London finally has a capable quarterback and Darnell Mooney should thrive in a new role. Ray-Ray McCloud is the only question mark but with Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson demanding targets as well his role should be very limited.
Where the position has some concern is when it comes to the team's lack of depth. If London or Mooney go down who on this roster will you trust? Pitts and Robinson both are going to help with your depth but in Zac Robinson's system, you need at least two capable receivers on the field at all times.
The run-heavy approach that Arthur Smith had taken over the past three years is long gone. If a surprise veteran receiver is cut Atlanta should be considered a potential landing spot. McCloud's role seems to be locked in but the team still could use a 4th rotational receiver.
Both of the options Atlanta has brought in to improve depth since Rondale Moore's season-ending injury have failed. The team could use at least one veteran addition to come in and provide leadership and help a very young and unproven position group.