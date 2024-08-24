3 Positions for Atlanta Falcons to keep a close eye on as final cuts begin
By Nick Halden
2. Edge rusher
The addition of Matthew Judon has wiped away a lot of concern when it comes to Atlanta's 2024 pass rush hopes. However, there is still reason to add to the position if the chance presents itself. You have no other proven options and are counting on Judon to stay healthy and have a bounce-back season.
Even if that happens you are relying on Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata to do a lot of the heavy lifting. There isn't another edge rusher you can rely on for the Falcons. While a starter is unlikely to be on the market the team could improve their depth perhaps finding a rotational veteran to bring in to help keep Judon and Ebiketie fresh throughout the season.
Atlanta's lack of moves at the position has been especially surprising considering the losses of Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell. Adding Judon has gone a long way in wiping away this frustration but the unit is still far from a lock to be productive.
What Judon has changed is the possible ceiling for a group without any other proven pieces. If the Falcons can change this and add 1-2 rotational edge rushers the roster space can certainly be made.