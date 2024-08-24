3 Positions for Atlanta Falcons to keep a close eye on as final cuts begin
By Nick Halden
3. Corner
Is corner the biggest concern left on Atlanta's roster? You have preseason standout Kevin King and second-year corner Clark Phillips both showing exciting signs. Still, Atlanta is rolling into the season with a starting trio of A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford.
Phillips seems to be the 4th corner and could find his way into the lineup if Alford or Hughes stumbles early on. Other than Terrell, who can you rely on to consistently make plays? Hughes was underwhelming in his first season in Atlanta and starting the veteran was one of the most surprising decisions of Atlanta's camp.
If Atlanta can find a way to add a proven corner to this depth chart there should be zero hesitation. You lost Jeff Okudah and bumped Clark Phillips out of the starting lineup. Raheem Morris is elite at getting the most out of average defensive lineups.
Having Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates lurking will go a long way in fixing any secondary issues Atlanta faces. Adding another corner would further solidify the defense and put all of the biggest positional concerns on that side of the ball to rest. With the recent cap space Atlanta has opened, it would be surprising if the team doesn't make at least one noteworthy move in the next week.