3 Positions of concern for the Atlanta Falcons after the draft
By Nick Halden
1. Corner
The Atlanta Falcons were expected to be targeting a corner by at least day two in this year's draft. Instead, the team opted to fail to add to the secondary whatsoever focusing on the front seven of the defense and depth pieces on offense.
A.J. Terrell is a great start for the Falcons but after that things get a bit murky. Ideally, you leave Clark Phillips as the slot corner meaning you're going to be trusting Dee Alford or Mike Hughes with the other side of the field.
There are pieces in free agency that would improve the depth or give you the chance to find a surprise starter. The problem for Atlanta is a lack of cap space and the team generally goes into the year with a bit of flexibility. Since Terry Fontenot has taken over the team approaches the year wanting to have the cap space to go out and make a late addition or trade if needed.
Atlanta's most likely path is sticking with the current options on their roster. Of those options, it is hard to see a second starting corner after A.J. Atlanta needed to get deeper at corner during the draft and ignoring that position may haunt them.