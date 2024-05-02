3 Positions of concern for the Atlanta Falcons after the draft
By Nick Halden
2. Edge rusher
It is obvious that the rest of the league didn't think as highly as mock draft experts did of Latu, Turner, and Verse. While all three were first round selections it was the 15th pick before Latu was selected by the Colts.
Despite it being a clear reach it would have made more sense for the Falcons to take an edge rusher than Michael Penix Jr. That decision is one that will continue to be debated. For now, however, let's look at the facts of what choosing Penix Jr. did to the expected offseason. Atlanta was forced to settle for Trice at the edge position and now their top rushing options are Trice, Arnold Ebiketie, and Lorenzo Carter.
It is hard to have much faith in that trio with the obvious limitations for all three players. Is choosing an edge rusher in the first round of Penix the difference in Atlanta being a Super Bowl contender? Probably not, but it does make them a worse team this season one that has been lit up by below average quarterbacks consistently over the past two seasons.
The reason for that being the lack of a pass rush and Atlanta's response was failing to add to the position in free agency or via trade and waiting until the third round to improve.