3 positions that could ruin the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have been held back by certain positions in recent years. Quarterback was the biggest issue last season along with wide receiver. The lack of production from those two positions resulted in one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL and cost them a playoff berth.
Fortunately, we don't need to worry about quarterback this season. Assuming Kirk Cousins returns to full health by week one, the passing offense will produce.
There are still those positions that are uncertain and could blow up a promising season for the 2024 Falcons.
1. Wide receiver
The Falcons were able to rehaul their awful wide receiver room from last year. They re-signed KhaDarel Hodge, signed Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III, and traded for Rondale Moore. Each of those players is exciting in their own right but let's be honest, each did not do much last season.
Darnell Mooney was a 1,000-yard receiver three years ago but since then, he has not gone over 500 yards. While the Bears didn't have a good quarterback, there is still that possibility that Mooney will be a free-agent bust.
The other three players are solid if used correctly. While the new receiver room is better than last year's, it could still blow up if guys don't become what we think they can become.