3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons could use new cap space for
By Nick Halden
1. Edge Rusher
Yet again when looking at the sack totals on the season the Atlanta Falcons can be found at the bottom of the barrel. The team is yet to have one great game from their pass rush despite facing injured offensive lines and young quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Bryce Young. For years the biggest issue for the Falcons on their defense has been the lack of an elite edge rusher.
Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter have both been solid and helped in run support but neither has lived up to expectations as of yet. There is plenty of reason to argue that this team should be giving their young edge rushers far more consistent chances to make an impact.
If the team is going to make an in-season trade or signing with their newly opened up cap space the most likely spot is at edge rusher. The interior of the defensive line has been great for Atlanta with Grady Jarrett finally having a great rotation alongside him.
There are few options left in free agency that make sense for the Falcons but a deadline trade for an edge rusher would both fit the team's needs and the cap space Terry Fontenot has opened up.