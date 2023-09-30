3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons could use new cap space for
By Nick Halden
2. Right Tackle
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons just extended Kaleb McGary but his level of play is making it difficult to continue to start him. If the struggles continue at this level it is completely on the table that Kaleb is benched this season and the team looks to bring in a replacement if there isn't an upgrade already on the roster.
It is only three games into the season and there is plenty of time for McGary to return to the player he was a season ago. However, there are reasons to wonder if last year was the outlier for Kaleb and this regression was inevitable.
Even if that were the case this level of regression is shocking and making what was expected to be one of Atlanta's building blocks moving forward look like one of the worst contract decisions of the off-season.
Again it is important to point out that the sample size is small and the snaps in preseason were limited for all of Atlanta's starters. A glass-half-full approach would hope this is simply McGary playing himself into shape and that the early struggles are simply a blip that will dissipate as the season moves forward.