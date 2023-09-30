3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons could use new cap space for
By Nick Halden
3. Receiver depth
The obvious argument here is you don't need depth at a position you aren't going to use. However, if the Falcons are going to take the expected step forward this season the receiver position is going to see far more involvement in the Atlanta offense.
Mack Hollins has been solid and Drake London continues to impress but after those two options, there isn't one noteworthy contributor on the roster. If Scotty Miller still plays for the Falcons it is difficult to tell watching this offense and their game plan.
Hodge is a special teams player who is best used as a depth receiver and Josh Ali is still working his way to get a chance in the Atlanta rotation. There isn't a proven player in the mix for the Falcons and it is a position they could easily upgrade both in free agency and the trade market.
While the team wouldn't need all the cap space they opened for the position there are a number of potentially splashy targets out there. With Kyle Pitts and Drake London, the team doesn't need to make a splash but they do need another capable target that can help take some pressure off of their young quarterback.