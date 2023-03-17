3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons must address before the end of free agency
The Atlanta Falcons had a very active first 48 hours of free agency bringing in Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Taylor Heinicke, and trading for Jonnu Smith. Atlanta extended Chris Lindstrom and retained Bradley Pinion, Keith Smith, and Kaleb McGary as well.
Atlanta clearly entered the off-season with a plan and has executed it well thus far. While deals for Heinicke and Onyemata were at market value or above the team clearly paid a premium for players they deem to fit on short-term deals.
Terry Fontenot is perfectly walking the balance of adding impact players without making the mistakes of the previous front office. Even bringing McGary back was a carefully weighed decision that happened only at the right price point while Atlanta opted to reward Chris Lindstrom with a huge deal.
Jessie Bates was the most predictable move Atlanta has made and arguably the most impactful one. Bates joins a secondary that has only A.J. Terrell currently locked in as a starter as Ryan Nielsen looks to put his own stamp on this roster.
Casey Hayward Jr. remains on the roster but is a possible roster cut if the Falcons find a clear upgrade. Atlanta has been great early on in free agency but clearly still has work to do.