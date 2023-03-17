3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons must address before the end of free agency
1. Corner
Isaiah Oliver signed with San Francisco and Casey Hayward is in his mid-thirties coming off of a serious injury. The only known contributor on this roster is Terrell. The Falcons helped themselves a lot by adding Bates at the safety position but they still need another cover option and should at the very least add depth pieces in free agency.
While it looked as if the Falcons could have a shot at landing Slay and having a great one-two option in the secondary along with veteran Hayward the corner opted to stay with the Eagles leaving Atlanta still searching for an answer.
While the Falcons could opt to add to the position in the draft it would be shocking not to at the very least see depth pieces added behind Terrell and Hayward.
Losing Oliver hurts but was understandable considering the fact Oliver is yet to develop and will be put in a perfect defense in San Francisco. Letting the corner walk in favor of adding more proven players or younger players to develop makes sense for both sides.
One potential option in free agency is Rock Ya-Sin who could prove to be a bargain and a great fit for with Hayward and Terrell.