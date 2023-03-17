3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons must address before the end of free agency
3. Receiver depth
The Falcons can get away not adding another top receiver this off-season with Drake London and Kyle Pitts both great number one options in a run focused offense. However, what the team cannot do is more forward with their current depth chart at the position.
Both seasons under Arthur Smith have seen poor production from the receiver position and little to no depth. Jared Bernhardt in year two could be a real option considering his chemistry with Desmond Ridder. Even if that is the case this leaves Atlanta with only two real contributors at the position currently on the roster.
The team not only needs to add a starter but 1-2 veteran depth options capable of contributing in case of injury. Receiver has been the position Atlanta has been cheap on in free agency looking to address it in the draft taking Kyle Pitts and Drake London in the first round each of the past two seasons.
An obvious reunion with Julio Jones or a cheap veteran like Shepard would be affordable moves that make sense for both sides and complete Atlanta's depth chart at the position.