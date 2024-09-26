3 positives (and 3 negatives) from the Atlanta Falcons season so far
Positive: Flashes of offensive brilliance
A lot is riding on this offense in 2024 and while things started nightmarish, we have seen what they are capable of.
Nothing points to that more than the game-winning drive against the Eagles and the opening drive against the Chiefs. The first example saw Kirk Cousins get in a groove as his offense seemingly teleported down the field.
In the second example, the Falcons came out firing against a good defense. Based on what we saw to start the game, it looked like we were heading for 40 points. This offense has so much potential and we should be excited about it moving forward.
Negative: Lack of in-game adjustments
The lack of adjustments for Zac Robinson's offense in Week 1 was startling. We had reason to think this would be a disastrous year because of the inability to play to the flow of the game.
In Week 3, the outside run game was not working at all. I understand that you have to run the ball but continuing to run outside when it has not worked is frustrating. The Falcons found success in their passing game, which they should have relied on almost exclusively in the fourth quarter.
Those are the type of in-game adjustments Robinson must make moving forward. Games don't always go how you want them to and it is up to the coaches to identify what is successful and stick with it.