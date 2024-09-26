3 positives (and 3 negatives) from the Atlanta Falcons season so far
Positive: Showing you can hang with the best
Outside of the Steelers game (which was still a close game even though it didn't feel like it), the Atlanta Falcons hung in there with two of the best teams in the league.
They beat the Eagles in one of the most difficult venues to play in and then they almost upset the Chiefs at home. Really, they should have upset the Chiefs but we know how things usually end with them.
There is no doubt that this team would have been blown out in these games the past couple of years. They are an ascending team.
Negative: 1-2 record in a surging NFC South
This comes with a caveat, the NFC South had a strange Week 3. The Saints and Buccaneers, two teams who looked unstoppable through two weeks, lost to the Eagles and Broncos, respectively. Not only did they lose, but their red-hot offenses were shut down. Meanwhile, the Panthers somehow wrecked the Raiders.
With that out of the way, the Falcons should still be worried that the first two weeks were more indicative of what their rivals are. A 1-2 record already puts Atlanta behind the eight ball.
Fortunately, they can control where they sit in the standings with five of their next seven games coming against divisional foes.