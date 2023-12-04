3 Positives for Desmond Ridder in ugly Atlanta Falcons win
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond Ridder played a clean game
Yes, there was the fumble on the Atlanta Falcons first snap of the game. However, there is an argument that it was a poor snap and not Ridder's fault. Desmond recovered the fumble and for the rest of the game didn't put the ball on the ground or throw it to the wrong team. Desmond may not have had great numbers but he made some key throws and did what was needed to win this game.
Far too often with the defense rolling this season, Ridder has pressed and that has resulted in game-changing turnovers. This week Desmond showed maturity, played his role, and focused on taking care of the football.
Though numbers wise it is far from Ridder's best this game was one of the better games we've seen from the quarterback. That is when you consider the situation, defense, weather, and what was needed situationally.
Ridder has been asked to show growth by taking care of the football and leaning on his backs and the Atlanta defense. This game qualifies as just that for a quarterback that needs his best moments down the stretch as the Atlanta Falcons fight for a home playoff game.