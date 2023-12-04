3 Positives for Desmond Ridder in ugly Atlanta Falcons win
By Nick Halden
3. Ridder's touchdown pass to Pruitt and feeding Kyle Pitts
Whether it is effort or injury it is clear that Kyle Pitts is not fully living up to expectations so far this season. Coming off of a serious knee injury and in Arthur Smith's scheme, it is hard to tell what is most to blame for his lack of production. However, for this game, Pitts was heavily involved for Atlanta and given continual chances to make impact plays.
Kyle is far too talented not to get on the same page with Ridder and this game was a step in the right direction for both players. Pitts should be a deep threat in a capable passing attack having the ability to make the over the top contested catch.
Another great moment for Desmond Ridder was the lone touchdown in the game. A perfectly placed pass to Pruitt giving Atlanta a comfortable lead they wouldn't relinquish. For this game, the Falcons just needed one play and to lean on their defense. Ridder made that play and took the pressure off of a rushing attack that was getting all of New York's focus.