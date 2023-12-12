3 Potential Head Coach hires the Atlanta Falcons should avoid
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons fail to end the season hosting a playoff game this team should be in the market for a new head coach. This is year three for Arthur Smith and the mistakes and frustration have only grown. Dating back to last season and keeping Marcus Mariota as the starter until the team was completely out of the playoff picture or this season's refusal to use his best players early on in the season.
Arthur Smith does a lot of things well but calling an offense and designing a passing attack isn't among those. Atlanta needs a fresh start if things don't quickly turn around and that means parting ways with Arthur.
To keep his job Smith likely needs to win out or at least win 3 of 4 to give the Falcons a chance to claim the division and a home playoff game. The team has a great chance this week against a one-win Panthers team before finishing out the season against the Colts, Bears, and Saints. It is completely possible that their final game of the season against New Orleans will be for the division.
If Smith finds a way to right the ship he will be given another season. However, if the Falcons do find themselves in the head coach market here are three mistakes to avoid.