3 Potential mistakes the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in the draft
With the majority of the Atlanta Falcons' cap space now gone and few roster spots left to fill the attention will turn to what Atlanta will do in the draft at the end of this month. Atlanta has a myriad of position needs still needing either starters or depth at guard, corner, receiver, edge rusher, and linebacker.
Adding depth to all of these positions will be a focus, however, Atlanta has added enough to the roster to simply take the best player on the board and figure out the rest as they go. With veteran impact players still in free agency the Falcons can watch the draft play out and fill final roster holes in free agency having enough cap space to add at least two veterans if needed.
The majority of Atlanta's remaining roster spots, however, will be filled by draft picks and undrafted free agents with Fontenot clearly exploring every avenue to make this team better. The biggest question for the Falcons will obviously be what this team is looking to do in the first round?
While Atlanta should keep an open approach there are obvious mistakes that Fontenot and Smith must avoid as Atlanta looks to continue to make a playoff push.