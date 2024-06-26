3 potential shocking trade pieces for the Falcons in 2024
2. Kyle Pitts
We all want to see Kyle Pitts return to the player he was his rookie year. He has all the talent in the world but has had a rough go of it since he finished his first season.
The fourth overall pick is primed to break out, there is no doubt about it. He may very well become the focal point of this offense but Zac Robinson, during his two years as a pass game coordinator for the Rams, did not have a tight end break 500 yards—granted, the strength of his team was at wide receiver.
Playcallers tend to roll with what they are used to and Robinson is used to incorporating his receivers more than his tight ends. This could make Pitts expendable for the right price.
Trading the former Gator would clear his fully guaranteed fifth-year option off the books in 2025, much like was the case with Calvin Ridley.