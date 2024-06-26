3 potential shocking trade pieces for the Falcons in 2024
Three key pieces for the Falcons who they could use as a trade chip.
3. Grady Jarrett
As sad as it might be, the truth is that Grady Jarrett's time with the Atlanta Falcons is nearing an end. The question is, what does "nearing" mean? This year? Next year?
I don't have the answer to that, all we know for sure is that 2025 is the final year of his contract, he is 31 years old, and he plays a position that the Atlanta Falcons are loaded at.
This potential trade would come down to compensation rather than money. Trading him doesn't clear up a ton of money so Fontenot would have to get a big offer to agree to trade his veteran defender.
While no one would want to see this happen, it still remains a possibility in the coming months.