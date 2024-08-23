3 Potential statement upset wins for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Week 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
This is the game that seems impossible to envision the Atlanta Falcons winning. Yes, this is a far better roster and a team expected to make the playoffs in a weak division. However, the Falcons are still far from serious Super Bowl contenders. In a weak NFC perhaps they can win a round or two if they get hot at the right time but they are nowhere near the Chiefs in the NFL landscape.
If we are being honest if the Falcons were to beat the Chiefs after a short week on Sunday Night Football the conversation is going to be focused on the Chiefs. Whether it is cause for alarm and what it means for Mahomes to lose to a team that has often been the doormat of the NFC.
Even in this the Falcons would garner far more respect and be taken seriously in the NFC playoff picture. Beating the Steelers in week one and finding a way to upset the Chiefs would give reason to believe this is a team capable of winning 11-12 games and being in the race for a top seed with an easy division and soft schedule to end the year. Beating the Chiefs is an impossible hypothetical but it is fun what if?