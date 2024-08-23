3 Potential statement upset wins for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
2. Week 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys
A far more probable statement game for the Falcons is beating Dallas in week nine and setting yourself up for a very hot finish. The Cowboys in the regular season are capable of beating anyone in this league.
Dak Prescott plays at an elite level when it isn't an elimination game. Despite all the noise and doubt in Dallas, this is still an extremely stacked team. You have two players in Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb with arguments as the best at their position.
It is a very talented roster with far more proven players than Atlanta has going into the year. Winning this game would be a statement forcing the Falcons to be viewed as a serious NFC threat. While Atlanta isn't going to be favored in this game an upset is on the table.
Unlike the Chiefs, the Cowboys don't match up as well with Atlanta and in the middle of the season could fall asleep at the wheel. Lesser teams have beaten Dallas despite their recent regular season dominance. If the Falcons are going to have a statement win over a great team this is the most likely option of the three.