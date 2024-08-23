3 Potential statement upset wins for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. Week 2 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Atlanta Falcons fans should be mentally preparing themselves to start 1-2 on the season. After getting revenge on Arthur Smith's Steelers you have Monday Night Football in Philly against one of the toughest crowds in any sport. This is followed by a short week and the aforementioned Chiefs rolling into Atlanta.
The way that Atlanta's schedule is laid out the team simply needs to go 2-3 or 3-2 in their first five to be in great shape. On the road in Philly and Mahomes and the Chiefs are both clear losses for a team trying to figure out who they are.
Cousins will still be adjusting to a new offense and building chemistry with his young weapons. Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris are still going to be learning their roster and adjusting to calling plays on both sides of the ball.
If Atlanta wins this game it is an impressive upset and a red flag for a Philly team whose offseason has been less than exciting. The loss of Jason Kelce and the possible tension between your head coach and quarterback could lend to a slow start and a chance for Atlanta to steal a win against a roster that has more proven talent.