3 Predictions for Atlanta Falcons in pivotal week nine matchup
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke locks up the starting job
This isn't an indication of what the Falcons should do at the quarterback position. Desmond Ridder is the more talented player and still could get another chance. However, once you've put Heinicke in there isn't any turning back if he lights it up and wins this game. This is approaching "must win" territory for the Falcons in a tight and ugly NFC South race.
Taylor is going to get blitzed a lot on Sunday and that means Atlanta's playmakers are going to have a lot of one-on-one matchups. Heinicke is going to thrive off of this playing just as he did at the end of the game Sunday. Taylor is going to get the ball out quickly, push it down the field, and give Atlanta's playmakers consistent chances.
This approach opened up the Atlanta run game in the second half last week as well. Atlanta is going to win this game and the quarterback conversation will quiet for at least a week in Atlanta.