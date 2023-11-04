3 Predictions for Atlanta Falcons in pivotal week nine matchup
By Nick Halden
3. Van Jefferson takes over the second receiver role
Yes, early returns for the Van Jefferson and Taylor Heinicke connection were rough, to say the least. Dropping that key fourth-down pass isn't going to make Jefferson a very popular Falcon moving into week nine. However, I still believe that Atlanta views Jefferson as the most likely second option on the roster.
With Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts often on the field together the second receiver is rarely going to serve a big role. Despite this and the drop last week Jefferson is the best fit for Heinicke and the Atlanta offense.
Mack Hollins hasn't played as well as Atlanta fans hoped and Scotty Miller has only managed to make two plays this season. While both plays from Miller were huge (and one was a touchdown from Heinicke) the receiver is too small to be the second option in Smith's offense.
If the season moves forward with Heinicke as the starter look for the Falcons to continually give Jefferson more chances and bring Scotty in as the third option with Hollins snaps going down. Jefferson made a brutal mistake on Sunday but still is talented and this team's best second option.
Look for Heinicke to connect with Jefferson early to help wipe away the drop and his snap count to continue to increase for this offense.