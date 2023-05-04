3 Predictions for the Atlanta Falcons after the draft
1. The Atlanta Falcons make the playoffs in 2023
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have done a great job at building the perfect offense for Smith and with the majority of free agency and the draft now finished Atlanta's roster is clearly a playoff team in a weak NFC. The NFC South is going to be won by either the Panthers or Falcons and either way Atlanta has added enough talent to win a wildcard spot or to claim a weak division.
The draft fixed the rest of Atlanta's offensive line questions and added a dynamic running back who clearly will perfectly fit with Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. Adding Robinson is an odd move but one that takes a lot of pressure off of Desmond Ridder.
Atlanta now simply needs Ridder to be a willing point guard in what will be a run-obsessed offense. Throwing the ball only to keep the defense honest or when the time demands it. The bar for Ridder is now extremely low and with a capable quarterback behind him in Taylor Heinicke there should no longer be any questions about how great Arthur Smith's offense will be in the 2023 season.
Atlanta's first and second-round moves were more than enough to push the team back to the playoffs in 2023.