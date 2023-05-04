3 Predictions for the Atlanta Falcons after the draft
2. Bijan Robinson finishes the 2023 season with more than 1,500 combined yards
Recognizing Atlanta reached for Robinson at a position with a short shelf life doesn't mean you ignore Robinson's immense talent. Allgeier is great but there isn't any doubt who the more talented back is in Atlanta's offense. Despite playing with Patterson and Allgeier, Robinson will finish the 2023 season with more than 1,500 yards and a great argument as a top-three back in the league.
Bijan is that special with an elite ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and create space. For those looking to feel a bit better about Atlanta taking a back this high in the draft watching Robinson's 2022 season back should be more than enough.
Robinson will open up easy throws to Pitts and London demanding the defense pay attention to a player who can create a big play anytime he touches the football. Considering both the skill as a receiver and rusher finishing the season with 1,500 yards or more should be the floor not the ceiling for Atlanta's first-rounder.
Bijan may not age well as an 8th overall pick for the Falcons but for the next two seasons, it is going to be fun to watch a player who is now arguably the most impactful player in Atlanta's 2023 offense.