3 Predictions for the Atlanta Falcons after the draft
3. Matthew Bergeron is the long term answer at left tackle
Atlanta now has their offensive line locked up on reasonable deals over the next two-plus seasons with Bergeron the assumed starter at left guard. Despite Bergeron being a second-round player as a guard there is an argument that Matthew should have gone towards the end of the first round and certainly at the start of the second.
The Falcons got a steal in a player who is a long-term answer at the position and clearly will fit well in Arthur Smith's old-school offense. Smith has shown an ability to develop offensive linemen as well with Drew Dalman and Kaleb McGary as the most obvious examples.
Part of this is Smith's run-heavy system that helps in pass protection. Something the team was unable to do before last season at a high level. Bergeron was a great decision for the Falcons and a clear steal in the second round.
This takes away the need for a camp and preseason competition between Jalen Mayfield and Justin Shaffer two players who are huge question marks going into the season. Now with Bergeron as the starter Atlanta's offensive line is complete with the only question marks being the reserve spots that appear to be wide open.