3 pressing questions we still have about the Falcons after Week 4 win
1. Where is the Falcons offensive consistency?
The offense has been disappointing for the Atlanta Falcons. We are four games into the season and they have yet to score more than two touchdowns in a game—that wasn't the expectation when they signed Kirk Cousins.
They just aren't a cohesive unit quite yet. They have rarely mixed good execution with good playcalling, have struggled to run the ball, and have struggled in the redzone.
The blame lies on just about everyone. Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins have taken the heat but there is way more that goes into it than just those two guys (who do still deserve some criticism).
We are all waiting for that offensive explosion. Considering what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this season, that may have to come on Thursday if they want to escape with the division lead.