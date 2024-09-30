3 pressing questions we still have about the Falcons after Week 4 win
Despite a win, the Falcons still have a lot of questions to answer.
2. Where is Kyle Pitts?
More specifically, where the heck has Kyle Pitts been?! We saw his opening-day touchdown and his long catch against the Chiefs but outside of that, he has been a ghost.
It is hard to understand why he isn't producing. He has a quarterback who has historically loved throwing it to tight ends but it has not turned into any production.
With that being said, teams are still aware of his presence. He is such a talented player that opposing defensive coordinators must key in on him. Nevertheless, that should not be an excuse for the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The star tight end needs to be a big factor moving forward. If they can get him going then they will find offensive consistency.