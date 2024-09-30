3 pressing questions we still have about the Falcons after Week 4 win
3. How will the Falcons generate more pressure on defense?
Tell me if you have heard this before, the Atlanta Falcons are struggling to get to the quarterback. They have four sacks in four games which is not enough. That has to change moving forward.
For this defense, it starts on the inside. Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, and co. have to get their hands on the quarterback—they are the strength of the defense so play like it.
Past them, Matt Judon is the big name. His pressure rate has been disappointing and the Falcons need to get more out of him. We all expect double-digit sacks out of the former Pro Bowler.
The other piece is Arnold Ebiketie who has had his moments despite not registering a sack. He has so much talent, he just needs to finish plays with sacks. His near sack on Patrick Mahomes is the perfect example of that; he needs to get guys on the ground.
The secondary has carried the defense and they need to get more help from the front-7.